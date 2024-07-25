back to top
    Haryana doctors' strike leaves patients in difficult situation seeking urgent resolution
    Haryana doctors' strike leaves patients in difficult situation seeking urgent resolution

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The strike action initiated by the Civil Medical Services Association has caused great inconvenience to patients across government hospitals in the state. Doctors at the Civil Hospital in Sonepat refrained from work and sat in protest, leaving patients with no alternative but to wait uncertainly outside closed OPD counters.

    The state government has appealed to the doctors' body to consider how the withdrawal of services impacts those relying on government healthcare. Recognizing the validity of doctors' demands, the minister has assured the issues are being assessed diligently. However, he emphasized the need to ensure medical care remains available to the public at all times, especially the underprivileged sections.

    Key demands raised by doctors include the formation of a specialist cadre for career growth, pay parity with central doctors, and reforms to the recruitment and training processes. Despite assurances from the government in previous discussions, the association claims these have not been implemented, leading to the present agitation.

    Four senior HCMS office bearers have commenced an indefinite hunger strike to intensify calls for their demands to be addressed urgently. While acknowledging the scope of talks on resolving matters, they warn the hospital shutdown will persist until concrete steps are visible.

    The wellbeing of patients hangs in uncertainty amid this impasse. A balanced solution upholding both the rights of doctors and duties towards citizens is the need of the hour.

    BJP MP Ravneet Bittu Sparks Debate in Parliament Against Punjab Congress Leader
