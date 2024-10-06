back to top
Search
    IndiaPunjab AAP Leader Hospitalised After Being Shot During Argument With Akali Leader...
    India

    Punjab AAP Leader Hospitalised After Being Shot During Argument With Akali Leader In Jalalabad

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in was injured after he was hit by a bullet allegedly fired by a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal during a heated argument. The incident was reported from Punjab's Fazilka district.

    Local AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar, who suffered a bullet injury, was taken to a government hospital in Punjab's Jalalabad city, and later referred to the district medical centre in Ludhiana for further treatment on seeing his critical condition, reports said.

    Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy alleged the bullet was fired by Akali leader Vardev Singh Mann.

    The incident happened outside the office of the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO). Fazilka senior police officer Varinder Singh Brar rushed to Jalalabad on hearing about the incident.

    Mr Brar said that Vardev Singh Noni Mann, the son of former MP Zora Singh Mann, came to the BDPO office to ask about clearing a file linked to a school. The BDPO declined their request, following which the Akali leaders seemed visibly upset and walked out of the office.

    Outside, they clashed with the AAP leader, Mandeep Singh Brar, during which the shot was allegedly fired by the Akali leader Vardev Singh.

    The police said they are investigating the case.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    BJP stoking communal tensions in Goa, its attempts will not go unchallenged: Rahul
    Next article
    India successfully flight tests 4th-Gen VSHORADS missile
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    REI Expo saw Rs 1,850-cr investments committed for biogas sector: IBA

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Investments worth Rs 1,850 crore have been...

    Eco Hotels looks to become profitable by next fiscal end; acquires 3 properties

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai: Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd looks to become...

    AMUL ready to enter European market after US: MD

    Northlines Northlines -
    aGENCIES JAMSHEDPUR: Managing Director of AMUL and Gujarat Co-operative Milk...

    Carmakers expect festive period to bring in robust sales, improve overall buyer sentiment

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Auto industry players are eyeing robust...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    REI Expo saw Rs 1,850-cr investments committed for biogas sector: IBA

    Eco Hotels looks to become profitable by next fiscal end; acquires...

    AMUL ready to enter European market after US: MD