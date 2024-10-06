back to top
    India
    India

    BJP stoking communal tensions in Goa, its attempts will not go unchallenged: Rahul

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP of deliberately stoking communal tensions in Goa and asserted that the ruling party's attempts will not go unchallenged as the people of the state and the whole of “see through this divisive agenda”. In a post on X, Gandhi said Goa's appeal lies in its natural beauty and the warmth and hospitality of its diverse and harmonious people. “Unfortunately, under BJP rule, this harmony is under attack. The BJP is deliberately stoking communal tensions, with a former RSS leader provoking Christians and Sangh organisations calling for an economic boycott of Muslims,” the former Congress chief said.

    Across India, similar actions by the Sangh Parivar continue with impunity, backed by support from the highest levels, he alleged. “In Goa, the BJP's strategy is clear: divide the people while exploiting ecologically sensitive areas by illegally converting green land and bypassing environmental regulations – an assault on Goa's natural and social heritage,” Gandhi said.

     

     

