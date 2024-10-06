back to top
Search
    IndiaIndia successfully flight tests 4th-Gen VSHORADS missile
    India

    India successfully flight tests 4th-Gen VSHORADS missile

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    NEW DELHI: conducted three successful flight tests of a new generation of very short-range air missile systems at Rajasthan's Pokhran firing ranges, paving the way for their production.

    The tests were carried out on October 3 and 4 against high-speed targets and the weapon systems demonstrated very critical parameters of “maximum range and maximum altitude interception”, the defence ministry said.

    It said the successful trials paved the way for “early user trials and production in a short time span” in line with the government's vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

    “The Defence and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted three flight tests of the fourth generation, technically-advanced miniaturised Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) at the Pokhran field firing ranges,” the ministry said.

    “The development of VSHORADS missiles has been completed and two production agencies have been engaged in the development-cum-production partner (DcPP) mode,” it said.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army for the flight tests of the missile system.

    Singh said this new missile, equipped with modern technologies, will give further technological boost to the armed forces against aerial threats, it said.

    VSHORADS is a man-portable air defence system designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners.

    The missile incorporates many novel technologies including a miniaturised reaction control system (RCS) and integrated avionics which have been successfully proven during the tests, the ministry said in a statement.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Punjab AAP Leader Hospitalised After Being Shot During Argument With Akali Leader In Jalalabad
    Next article
    Will campaign for BJP if BJP-ruled states get free electricity before Delhi polls: Kejriwal
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    REI Expo saw Rs 1,850-cr investments committed for biogas sector: IBA

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Investments worth Rs 1,850 crore have been...

    Eco Hotels looks to become profitable by next fiscal end; acquires 3 properties

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai: Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd looks to become...

    AMUL ready to enter European market after US: MD

    Northlines Northlines -
    aGENCIES JAMSHEDPUR: Managing Director of AMUL and Gujarat Co-operative Milk...

    Carmakers expect festive period to bring in robust sales, improve overall buyer sentiment

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Auto industry players are eyeing robust...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    REI Expo saw Rs 1,850-cr investments committed for biogas sector: IBA

    Eco Hotels looks to become profitable by next fiscal end; acquires...

    AMUL ready to enter European market after US: MD