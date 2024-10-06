back to top
Search
    IndiaWill campaign for BJP if BJP-ruled states get free electricity before Delhi...
    India

    Will campaign for BJP if BJP-ruled states get free electricity before Delhi polls: Kejriwal

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free electricity in the 22 BJP-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections and promised to campaign for the saffron party if this demand is fulfilled. Kejriwal dared the BJP to hold the Delhi Assembly elections along with those in Jharkhand and Maharashtra in November and said the AAP is ready for it.

    Addressing a public gathering at ‘Janta Ki Adalat', Kejriwal accused the BJP's “double engine” Governments of failing in states and predicted the party's ouster from and  and . “Double engine governments mean inflation, corruption, and unemployment,” he said, adding, “the exit polls show that the BJP's double engine Governments will soon collapse in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.”

    During his speech, Kejriwal held a packet containing six ‘revris' (sweets) and said that each “revri” symbolised the six free services provided by his Government — free electricity, water, bus rides for women, pilgrimage for the elderly, healthcare, and . He announced that the same packets would be distributed to the public and urged them to treat it as “prasad”. “When you return home, perform ‘puja' with this and share it with others,” he told the gathering.

    “If by mistake you vote for the BJP, all your six benefits will vanish,” the former Chief Minister warned and alleged that if the BJP comes to power, services such as the DTC, Government schools, and hospitals would be handed over to private entities.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    India successfully flight tests 4th-Gen VSHORADS missile
    Next article
    RBI interest rate decision, West Asia conflict, FII trading activity to drive markets: Analysts
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    REI Expo saw Rs 1,850-cr investments committed for biogas sector: IBA

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Investments worth Rs 1,850 crore have been...

    Eco Hotels looks to become profitable by next fiscal end; acquires 3 properties

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai: Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd looks to become...

    AMUL ready to enter European market after US: MD

    Northlines Northlines -
    aGENCIES JAMSHEDPUR: Managing Director of AMUL and Gujarat Co-operative Milk...

    Carmakers expect festive period to bring in robust sales, improve overall buyer sentiment

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Auto industry players are eyeing robust...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    REI Expo saw Rs 1,850-cr investments committed for biogas sector: IBA

    Eco Hotels looks to become profitable by next fiscal end; acquires...

    AMUL ready to enter European market after US: MD