Will campaign for BJP if BJP-ruled states get free electricity before Delhi polls: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free electricity in the 22 BJP-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections and promised to campaign for the saffron party if this demand is fulfilled. Kejriwal dared the BJP to hold the Delhi Assembly elections along with those in Jharkhand and Maharashtra in November and said the AAP is ready for it.

Addressing a public gathering at ‘Janta Ki Adalat', Kejriwal accused the BJP's “double engine” Governments of failing in states and predicted the party's ouster from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. “Double engine governments mean inflation, corruption, and unemployment,” he said, adding, “the exit polls show that the BJP's double engine Governments will soon collapse in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.”

During his speech, Kejriwal held a packet containing six ‘revris' (sweets) and said that each “revri” symbolised the six free services provided by his Government — free electricity, water, bus rides for women, pilgrimage for the elderly, healthcare, and education. He announced that the same packets would be distributed to the public and urged them to treat it as “prasad”. “When you return home, perform ‘puja' with this and share it with others,” he told the gathering.

“If by mistake you vote for the BJP, all your six benefits will vanish,” the former Chief Minister warned and alleged that if the BJP comes to power, services such as the DTC, Government schools, and hospitals would be handed over to private entities.