Property of absconding LeT Terrorist attached in Rajouri
Property of absconding LeT Terrorist attached in Rajouri

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 3: The State Investigation Agency of J&K Police on Friday said that it has attached the property of absconding LeT terrorist in Rajouri district.

State Investigation Agency said that it has attached the property of the absconding terrorist namely Abdul Hameed Khan S/o Late Mohd Sarvar Khan R/o Panjgrain (Gambhir Brahmana) Tehsil Manjakote District Rajouri under section 33 of UA(P) Act.

The spokesman further said that FIR No. 05/2021 u/s 13, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P)A, Section 3 of Official Secret Act, 201 IPC of P/S, JIC/SIA  Jammu was registered against him alongwith other associates namely (1) Mohd Rafiq Khan S/O Mohd Qayoom r/o Panjgrain (Gambhir Brahmana) Tehsil Manjakote District Rajouri (2) Gurpal Singh S/O Hari Singh r/o City Sunam District Sangrur, . The said terrorist had exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms training alongwith other youths of District Rajouri in the year 1992 and presently he is operating from Pakistan under LeT outfit.

He is also instrumental in a number of terrorist attacks/activities in District Rajouri. He is responsible for activating the Sleeper cells and attracting the gullible youths to join the LeT outfit through Over Ground workers of LeT with the motive for waging the war against Republic of . In this case, the charges were framed against all the accused persons involved in the said case including terrorist namely Abdul Hameed Khan, he said.

The SIA Jammu has succeeded to attach the immovable property amounting to lakhs of rupees under Khasra No. 167 situated at village Panjgrain (Gambhir Brahmana) Tehsil Manjakote District Rajouri. The said property has been identified by local revenue staff and found recorded in the name of said absconding terrorist. Now the said land under Khasra No. 167 has been attached by SIA Jammu U/S 33 UA(P) Act in compliance of the orders of designated court, reads the statement.

CEO Pole inspects centre, strong rooms in Baramulla Constituency
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

