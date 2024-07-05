Prominent Sikh leader passes away in Pakistan after long illness

In a piece of unfortunate news from across the border, Gajinder Singh, a well known figure among Sikh communities, reportedly passed away last week in Pakistan due to a heart attack. According to sources, Singh suffered a cardiac arrest at a hospital in an unnamed city in Pakistan and succumbed to his injuries. He was 74 years old.

Singh's journeys and times of struggle were well documented. He was one of the founding leaders of the advocacy group Dal Khalsa and also made headlines in the 1980s due to his involvement in the hijacking of an international flight that was diverted to Lahore. Along with others, he had sought the release of certain political prisoners through this act. He and his associates surrendered to authorities in Pakistan and served their sentence there.

After his release, Singh seemed to have remained in Pakistan, keeping a low profile over the past few decades. Last month, a photo of him visiting a Gurdwara in Pakistan went viral on social media platforms, bringing his situation to light after years of little information.

His daughter in the UK confirmed the sad news of his demise to local officials. Singh reportedly lived a quiet life in his final years but remained an influential figure for those advocating for an independent Sikh homeland. He will be remembered for his political activism and fighting spirit by many in the community. May his soul rest in peace.