Bajaj Makes History With Debut of World’s First CNG Motorcycle

In a landmark move, Indian two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto has unveiled the very first compressed natural gas (CNG) fueled motorcycle – the Bajaj Freedom 125. Setting a new benchmark for automotive innovation, this revolutionary bike can seamlessly switch between petrol and CNG, offering riders significant savings at the fuel pump while reducing emissions.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 made its debut earlier this week, with bookings now open on the company website and at dealerships nationwide. Priced starting from just Rs. 95,000, the new model is available in a choice of variants catering to all budgets. At the top is the high-spec NG04 Disc LED model priced at Rs. 110,000, followed by the mid-range NG04 Drum LED at Rs. 105,000. Meanwhile, those seeking an entry point can opt for the basic NG04 Drum variant.

Riders can look forward to substantial cost benefits thanks to the Freedom 125's dual-fuel capabilities. With CNG mileage estimated at a outstanding 213km per kg, fuel bills are sure to see a sharp drop compared to petrol. Even more impressive is that the bike successfully underwent rigorous safety testing, including being crushed under a truck with the CNG tank remaining intact.

The launch was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who stresses the importance of curbing oil imports through alternative fuels like CNG. He also hailed the role of automotive sector in powering economic growth and job creation nationwide. With its world-first CNG motorcycle, Bajaj has cemented its reputation as an industry leader driving innovation for a more sustainable transportation future.