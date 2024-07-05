back to top
    Crypto startup launches tokenized US government bonds on Bitcoin network

    By: Northlines

    A new crypto startup has introduced tokenized versions of US Treasury bonds that utilize layer-2 protocols on the Bitcoin network. This allows investors exposure to the stable yields of government bonds alongside the operational benefits of blockchain.

    Tokens representing real US government debt securities have been launched on layer-2 networks like the Lightning Network. These tokenized bonds offer stability through their underlying asset, combined with enhanced accessibility via blockchain. Unlike directly purchasing bonds, users can gain exposure through fractional ownership using Bitcoin as the base currency.

    Settlement and management of the tokenized assets is handled through smart contracts, removing unnecessary intermediaries. Transactions occur instantly and around the clock via decentralized networks. Investors now have another yield-bearing option without third party risks or management fees typical of bond funds.

    With layer-2 networks, the energy usage and costs of the Bitcoin blockchain can be significantly reduced while maintaining its security. Transactions of tokenized bonds benefit from this upgraded infrastructure that may drive broader adoption. Integrating traditional assets with innovative blockchain tech could expand investment opportunities for all.

    The launch demonstrates continued growth of Bitcoin applications beyond basic transactions. With layer-2 protocols addressing prior scalability concerns, more complex financial products may utilize its robust censorship-resistant network. Tokenizing real- assets ushers in a new phase of blockchain innovation centered around stability, access and self-sovereignty.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

