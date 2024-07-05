Prominent Leader Hospitalized After Alleged Attack in Ludhiana

A local political leader from Ludhiana was reportedly assaulted by multiple assailants near a major hospital in the city on Friday afternoon. Sandeep Thapar, a figure well known for his involvement in community issues, suffered serious injuries in the broad daylight incident.

Eyewitnesses described seeing Mr. Thapar violently attacked by three men armed with blades. The incident occurred steps away from the entrance to Ludhiana Civil Hospital, a significant medical facility. Those present attempted to intervene and secure help, but the attackers rapidly fled the scene before authorities could arrive.

The injured leader was immediately rushed inside the hospital for emergency treatment. Due to the serious nature of his wounds, doctors deemed it necessary to transfer Mr. Thapar to a larger specialized hospital in the city. He remains there in critical condition while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Local law enforcement has launched a probe to identify and apprehend the suspects. They are currently analyzing available video and gathering additional eyewitness statements. Authorities have also questions the security personnel accompanying the victim at the time.

The motivation for the violent assault is currently unclear, though the leader was noted as being actively involved in several community issues. Local community and political figures expressed shock over the brazen attack and called for authorities to take swift action. The investigation is ongoing to determine all the details.