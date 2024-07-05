back to top
    Gurugram Residents Predict Surge in Entrepreneurship Under New Construction Rules

    The new stilt plus four (S+4) construction policy recently implemented in Gurugram, has residents weighing both opportunities and concerns. Without explicit guidelines around commercial and residential uses, some in the community worry flexible zoning could enable overcrowding. However, others envision more startup prospects paired with the additional floors.

    In multi-story complexes across sectors like 14, 15 and 17, enforcement has been inconsistent regarding constructions splitting individual levels into multiple units. Complaints about illegal conversions to hotels and other businesses have gone unaddressed. With no structural changes, residents fear a repeat under the S+4 policy without clear restrictions.

    Areas like 45, 63, 31 and 61 have faced difficulties as apartments transform into unauthorized guesthouses, clinics, spas and schools. The Township Department sealed 100 units last year for operating as unmanned hotels, two owned by a bureaucrat. At the root of these disputes is loose terminology permitting flexible ground usage.

    Still, there exists an optimistic perspective. Sumedha Sharma of Sector 49 said “While current commercial activity damages infrastructure, regulated entrepreneurship could boost our local .” The city contains over 5,000 approved S+4 dwellings in the last five years alone, each representing startup potential when zoned properly.

    As the administration weighs enforcement versus opportunity, balancing interests seems key. Improved rules and facilities prior to S+4 approval may allay infrastructure concerns. At the same time, controlled home enterprise options could fulfill hopes for revived activity under Gurugram's new construction paradigm. How regulations are implemented will shape practical outcomes and community relationships going forward.

