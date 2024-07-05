back to top
    Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda promises transparency; vows to review all SIT reports if Congress wins polls

    The veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has promised to bring transparency in governance if his party is voted to power in the upcoming state assembly elections. Addressing a press meet in Chandigarh recently, Hooda highlighted the growing unrest among various sections of society including farmers, soldiers, wrestlers and job seekers due to the current BJP-JJP regime's failed policies and unfulfilled promises.

    Taking a dig at the incumbent Manohar Lal Khattar government's involvement in multiple corruption cases, Hooda said Special Investigation Teams (SITs) were constituted to probe scams relating to liquor and registry operations during the BJP rule but their reports were never publically disclosed. He assured that a Congress government will make all such SIT reports public and take strict action against anyone found guilty of financial misconduct as per the committees' findings and recommendations.

    The veteran leader blamed the state's rising unemployment levels and law and order situation on the Khattar administration's misgovernance. He questioned non-implementation of key poll assurances like payment of MSP as per Swaminathan formula, doubling of farmers' income, provision of government in proportion to vacancies and setting up medical colleges in every districts. Denying factionalism within the Congress ranks, Hooda exuded confidence about a positive outcome for the party in the approaching Vidhan Sabha polls.

    On being asked about the party's Chief Ministerial face, Hooda said the decision regarding the same will be taken by the high command at an appropriate time. Dismissing speculation about it being his last election, the two-time former CM said the question in itself was interesting but refused to comment any further. Overall, the press interaction saw Hooda launching a broadside against the BJP-JJP coalition over unfulfilled promises and the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

