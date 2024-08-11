back to top
Search
    TechnologyProlonged station stay looms for NASA astronauts due to vehicle technical issues
    Technology

    Prolonged station stay looms for NASA astronauts due to vehicle technical issues

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NASA astronauts could remain in space until early 2025 due to vehicle malfunctions

    What was planned as a brief eight-day mission has now been extended by over eight months for two experienced astronauts aboard the Space Station. Sunita Williams of NASA and Barry Wilmore were part of the crew tasked with testing Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft when it docked at the ISS in June. However, soon after arrival, the vehicle experienced thruster failures and a leak of helium – issues that have indefinitely delayed the crew's return to Earth.

    NASA is now examining the possibility of using SpaceX's proven Dragon vehicle to bring Williams and Wilmore home. However, Dragon's next flight has recently been pushed back to February 2025, meaning the astronauts appear set for an extended six-month stay in microgravity. Prolonged periods in space can increase risks like bone loss and elevated cancer chances due to DNA damage from cosmic radiation. As such, missions are usually kept relatively short to minimize bodily impacts.

    Luckily, the ISS provides all needed provisions to comfortably host crew for durations beyond the planned eight days. With life support systems recycling oxygen and water, and frequent resupply missions like the recent Cygnus cargo flight, basics are more than covered. The station's living quarters also offer plenty of space rivaling a large house. In addition to Williams and Wilmore, seven other astronauts from the U.S. and Russia are currently aboard the orbiting laboratory.

    For now, no challenges are anticipated in sustaining the two additional astronauts. However, the lengthy wait for their retrieval back to solid ground will still be a difficult experience. Hopefully NASA can resolve vehicle issues to safely return pioneering spacefarers like Williams and Wilmore to their families sooner rather than later.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Prenatal Pesticide Exposure During Pregnancy Doubles Risk of Stillbirth
    Next article
    Ravinder Kumar Appointed Private Secretary To Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Is the Affordable M1-Powered MacBook Air Still a Top Recommendation in 2024?

    Northlines Northlines -
    Is the MacBook Air M1 Still a Wise Purchase...

    Report Highlights Risk of Over-Reliance on AI Voice Assistants Like ChatGPT

    Northlines Northlines -
    A new report from leading AI safety organization OpenAI...

    Once in 80 years nova explosion – T Coronae Borealis anticipated to burst in spectacular display by September

    Northlines Northlines -
    The astronomy community is abuzz with excitement as a...

    Google gearing up to unveil new Pixel phones and products at August event

    Northlines Northlines -
    Tech giant Google is gearing up for its next...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Adani, Hindenburg Targets SEBI Chief, She Calls Allegations Baseless, Character...

    Meghwal Accuses Opposition Of Creating Confusion Over SC ‘Observation’ On Creamy...

    Ravinder Kumar Appointed Private Secretary To Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan