Prolonged station stay looms for NASA astronauts due to vehicle technical issues

NASA astronauts could remain in space until early 2025 due to vehicle malfunctions

What was planned as a brief eight-day mission has now been extended by over eight months for two experienced astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Sunita Williams of NASA and Barry Wilmore were part of the crew tasked with testing Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft when it docked at the ISS in June. However, soon after arrival, the vehicle experienced thruster failures and a leak of helium – issues that have indefinitely delayed the crew's return to Earth.

NASA is now examining the possibility of using SpaceX's proven Dragon vehicle to bring Williams and Wilmore home. However, Dragon's next flight has recently been pushed back to February 2025, meaning the astronauts appear set for an extended six-month stay in microgravity. Prolonged periods in space can increase health risks like bone loss and elevated cancer chances due to DNA damage from cosmic radiation. As such, missions are usually kept relatively short to minimize bodily impacts.

Luckily, the ISS provides all needed provisions to comfortably host crew for durations beyond the planned eight days. With life support systems recycling oxygen and water, and frequent resupply missions like the recent Cygnus cargo flight, basics are more than covered. The station's living quarters also offer plenty of space rivaling a large house. In addition to Williams and Wilmore, seven other astronauts from the U.S. and Russia are currently aboard the orbiting laboratory.

For now, no challenges are anticipated in sustaining the two additional astronauts. However, the lengthy wait for their retrieval back to solid ground will still be a difficult experience. Hopefully NASA can resolve vehicle issues to safely return pioneering spacefarers like Williams and Wilmore to their families sooner rather than later.