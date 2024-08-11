back to top
    Prenatal Pesticide Exposure During Pregnancy Doubles Risk of Stillbirth

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    A recent study has shed light on the potential dangers of certain pesticide exposures for expecting mothers and their unborn babies. Researchers found that regular contact with specific types of pesticides before and during pregnancy could double the chances of stillbirth.

    The study examined data on over 300,000 pregnancies across Canada from 2002 to 2015. It focused on prenatal exposures to chlorpyrifos, diazinon and malathion – three organophosphate pesticides that have been restricted or banned in many countries. Through detailed questionnaires, the mothers self-reported any occupational or non-occupational contact with such chemicals leading up to and during their pregnancy.

    Compared to the women who had no affiliation to these pesticides, those with exposure had a statistically-significant elevated risk of having a stillborn baby. The chances went up by over 100% for those coming into daily contact with malathion and chlorpyrifos on their job or through other means.

    While the underlying causes are still being investigated, researchers believe these pesticides harm the developing fetus by interfering with the nervous system and placental function. Their toxicity can induce oxidative stress and potentially induce placental dysfunction.

    The findings add to growing concerns around prenatal pesticide exposures and their long-term consequences on both mother and child. With many agricultural and household chemicals in widespread use, it serves as an important reminder for expecting mothers to take precautions and minimize contact with toxic chemical exposures as much as possible.

