How Ananya Panday’s humble reaction to a 120kg hip thrust PR inspired fans

When Bollywood newcomer Ananya Panday visited the gym recently, she came away with more than just a workout – she earned admiration for pushing beyond limits and keeping things real.

Videos posted on social media show the young star demonstrating impressive strength by lifting 120kg during hip thrust exercises. But rather than reacting with bravado to such a feat, Ananya responded with humor and humility that earned chuckles as well as respect from fans and followers.

“I'm going to cry, I think I pulled something,” she said with a laugh following the challenge. Though clearly proud of what she accomplished, Ananya acknowledged the effort required and her body's very human response.

Her reaction struck a chord by avoiding false bravado and keeping things lighthearted. For fans and aspiring fitness enthusiasts alike, it served as motivation to push boundaries without taking oneself too seriously. It also set an example of accepting one's abilities with grace rather than seeking external validation.

By framing high achievement as something enjoyable but also respecting physical limitations, Ananya inspired an approach to wellness focused more on the journey than any destination. Her down-to-earth attitude reminded viewers that strength comes in many forms, and true confidence has no need for pretense.