    Democrats and Republicans find common ground on exempting tips from federal income tax

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    As restaurants and bars continue adapting to changing pandemic conditions, a tax issue impacting service staff has reignited political debate. Vice President Kamala Harris recently voiced support for exempting tips from federal income taxes, a proposal echoing Republicans' prior stance on the matter. However, former President Donald Trump was quick to claim credit, accusing Democrats of copying the original GOP suggestion.

    Currently, tips are taxed as normal wages for servers and bartenders. This can strain already tight budgets, as such often pay at or around the minimum wage before gratuities. Harris stated tip income should be treated separately, assisting the hospitality employees who kept many businesses running through difficult times. Yet Trump disputed the notion of a Democratic proposal, maintaining Republicans championed tip tax relief years ago.

    Regardless of which party originated the exemption idea, the issue now has bipartisan backing that could provide real help. With inflation rising and staffing shortages impacting the food service industry, removed tip taxes would allow hard workers to keep more of their earnings. Both sides claim victory in popularizing tax fairness for service staff. But as midterm elections loom, the renewed focus may simply reflect efforts to court blue-collar voter blocs.

