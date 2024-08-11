back to top
Search
    IndiaRavinder Kumar Appointed Private Secretary To Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    IndiaJ&K Govt OrdersLatest News

    Ravinder Kumar Appointed Private Secretary To Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 11: IAS officer Ravinder Kumar (IAS:2012:) has been appointed to the post of Private Secretary to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister for & Farmers Welfare.
    According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Saturday (10.08.2024), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mr. Kumar to the post of Private Secretary for the period upto 18.04.2028 (i.e. for the balance period of his four years central deputation tenure) with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or on co-terminus basis or till he ceases to function as Private Secretary to the Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Prolonged station stay looms for NASA astronauts due to vehicle technical issues
    Next article
    Meghwal Accuses Opposition Of Creating Confusion Over SC ‘Observation’ On Creamy Layer
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    After Adani, Hindenburg Targets SEBI Chief, She Calls Allegations Baseless, Character Assassination

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 11: US short-seller Hindenburg Research has...

    Meghwal Accuses Opposition Of Creating Confusion Over SC ‘Observation’ On Creamy Layer

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 11: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal...

    Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath yatra from Srinagar base camp

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 11: Amid heightened security, another batch of...

    Anantnag Encounter | Civilian Succumbs To Injuries, Death Toll Climbs To 3

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 11: The death toll in the overnight...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Adani, Hindenburg Targets SEBI Chief, She Calls Allegations Baseless, Character...

    Meghwal Accuses Opposition Of Creating Confusion Over SC ‘Observation’ On Creamy...

    Prolonged station stay looms for NASA astronauts due to vehicle technical...