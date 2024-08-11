Ravinder Kumar Appointed Private Secretary To Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Aug 11: IAS officer Ravinder Kumar (IAS:2012:AGMUT) has been appointed to the post of Private Secretary to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Saturday (10.08.2024), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mr. Kumar to the post of Private Secretary for the period upto 18.04.2028 (i.e. for the balance period of his four years central deputation tenure) with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or on co-terminus basis or till he ceases to function as Private Secretary to the Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.