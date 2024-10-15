Prohibitory orders on movement near Samba Border

SAMBA, Oct 15: District Magistrate Samba, in exercise of powers vested under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, ordered that no person/group of persons shall move in the areas up to 02 Km along the International Border in district Samba from 2200 hrs to 0500 hrs. (10:00 PM to 05:00 AM). In case the movement is necessary, the person/persons shall produce their valid ID-cards to the BSF/Police authorities.

Any person found violating the order shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of Sixty Days from the date of its issuance, unless withdrawn/ rescinded earlier.