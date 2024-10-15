Terror-Funding Case: MP Sheikh Rashid’s Interim Bail extends till Oct 28

back to top
    NEW DELHI, Oct 15: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of and MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, in a terror-funding case till October 28.

    Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order on the ground of the condition of Rashid's father, after the Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had verified the documents and was not opposing the application.

    The judge also deferred the order on Rashid's regular bail plea in the case till October 28.

    The counsel for the accused told the court that this was the last time that his client was seeking an extension.

    No violation of any of the conditions by his client was alleged by the NIA, the lawyer said.

