    J&K records incident free Assembly polls, first time in 3 decades

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Elections from 1996 to 2014 were turbulent; 80 political workers among 700 persons killed in 2002, reveal figures

    Srinagar, Oct 15: The recently concluded assembly elections in and were conducted without any incidents of violence, terrorist attacks, or shelling from across the border.

    The Election Commission has confirmed that not a single terror-related incident occurred throughout the electoral process in the erstwhile state otherwise known for its troubled electoral past.

    experts attribute the peaceful elections to two key factors: meticulous strategic planning by authorities and the unexpected participation of former disruptors in the electoral process. Separatists and individuals previously linked with organizations such as the Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami contested the elections this time, defusing tensions that typically mar elections in the region.

    This is the first time in 32 years that elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been conducted without violence.

    In previous elections, separatist elements—often with ties to Pakistan or local militant outfits—actively disrupted the process. Terrorist incidents were a grim reality during every election cycle, including deadly attacks, political killings, and cross-border shelling.

    The elections from 1996 to 2014 were particularly turbulent:

    1996: Numerous attacks left many dead, with several political workers targeted.

    2002: Violence claimed around 700 lives, including 80 political workers and several candidates.

    2008: Terrorist attacks at the homes and rallies of candidates from the NC, PDP, BSP, and Congress resulted in multiple casualties.

    2014: Dozens of attacks took place, and Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire 300 times along the Jammu border during the election period.

    A key reason for the absence of violence this time was the participation of former separatists and individuals linked to groups such as the Hurriyat Conference. In previous elections, these groups had called for boycotts and orchestrated attacks to disrupt the democratic process. “Their involvement as candidates transformed the electoral landscape, significantly reducing tensions. We have seen how the boycott parties in the past would campaign asking people to desist from voting. That also used to be a signal to the violent elements and this would usually cause fear- psychosis among the people who actually wanted to exercise their franchise during the polls. Now, this time when the same people jumped into the electoral fray, that fear vanished in thin air,” says a senior journalist based in Kashmir wishing not to be named.

    Analysts believe this shift is unprecedented. “The participation of these elements in elections removed the traditional triggers for violence. It is a turning point for democracy in the region,” said a senior defense expert.

    Omar to take oath today as first CM of J&K UT
    Prohibitory orders on movement near Samba Border
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

