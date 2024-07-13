back to top
Search
    IndiaPriyanka Gandhi slams BJP over ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’; terms move ‘negative politics’
    India

    Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’; terms move ‘negative politics’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI:  In a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said it comes as no surprise that those who opposed the Constitution and called for its abolition would indulge in the “negative ” of marking ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

    Her remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Government has decided to observe June 25, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the “massive contributions” of those who endured inhuman pains of the period.

    Reacting to the development, Priyanka Gandhi said the great people of have achieved Independence and their Constitution by fighting a historic battle.

    “Those who made the Constitution, those who have faith in the Constitution, will only protect the Constitution,” she said in a post in Hindi on ‘X'.

    “Those who opposed the implementation of the Constitution, formed a commission to review the Constitution, called for the abolition of the Constitution, repeatedly attacked the Constitution and the soul of democracy with their decisions and actions, they are indulging in the negative politics of marking ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'. What is so surprising about this?” Gandhi said.

    While the Congress has slammed the Centre's move as yet another “headline-grabbing exercise in hypocrisy” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top leadership of the BJP defended the decision, saying it will remind people of the Congress' “dictatorial mindset”.

    In a counter to the ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'(Day of Murder of Constitution) declaration, the main opposition party has said, “June 4 will go down in history as ‘Modi Mukti Diwas'”.

    The poll results, announced on June 4, saw the BJP with 240 seats falling short of the 272-majority mark. However, the party-led NDA secured the mandate for a third straight term with 293 seats.

     

     

     

    Previous article
    Venugopal accuses Modi Govt of targeting his phone with ‘malicious spyware’
    Next article
    Govt mulls handing over MTNL operations to BSNL; merger unlikely
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Costly vegetables push retail inflation to 4-month high

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation...

    STL gets shareholders, creditors nod for global services business demerger

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Optical and digital solutions company Sterlite Technologies...

    D-Mart’s Q1 net profit rises 17.5 pc to Rs 774 cr

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates...

    Domestic investors infuse USD 638 mn in realty sector in Apr-Jun, up 5 times annually: Vestian

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agecnies NEW DELHI: Domestic investors pumped USD 637.9 million in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Costly vegetables push retail inflation to 4-month high

    Pak Finance Minister Aurangzeb says new IMF deal to help country’s...

    STL gets shareholders, creditors nod for global services business demerger