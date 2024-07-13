back to top
    India
    India

    Venugopal accuses Modi Govt of targeting his phone with 'malicious spyware'

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday accused the Modi Government of targeting his phone with a “malicious spyware” and asserted that “we will oppose this blatantly unconstitutional act” and breach of privacy.

    Venugopal shared the screenshot of a message purportedly from Apple which said that “you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID”.

    In a post on X, Venugopal said, “Thank you PM Modi ji for sending your favourite malicious spyware on my phone also! Apple has been kind enough to intimate me about this special present of yours!”

    “Let's be clear, the Modi government is acting in a criminal and unconstitutional manner, going after political opponents and invading their privacy in this manner,” the Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, said.

    The message of the was that the people reject any attack on the Constitution and the “BJP's fascist agenda”, he said.

    “We will oppose this blatantly unconstitutional act and breach of our privacy tooth and nail,” Venugopal said.

    The message purportedly from Apple, whose screenshot Venugopal shared, stated that Apple had previously sent him a notification on October 30, 2023 but this was not a repeat notice and was to inform him that another attack against his device had been detected.

    “Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID'¦This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it's never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning ‘? please take it seriously,” the message read.

    “These attacks cost millions of dollars and are individually deployed against a very small number of people, but the targeting is ongoing and global. Since 2021, we have sent Apple threat notifications like this one multiple times a year as we detect mercenary spyware attacks,” it said.

    “Today's notification is being sent to targeted users in 98 countries, and to date we have notified users in over 150 countries in total,” it further said.

     

     

     

    Previous article
    Court orders framing charges of cheating, conspiracy against 4 in 2000 cricket match-fixing case
    Next article
    Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'; terms move 'negative politics'
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

