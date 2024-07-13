back to top
Search
    IndiaGovt mulls handing over MTNL operations to BSNL; merger unlikely
    India

    Govt mulls handing over MTNL operations to BSNL; merger unlikely

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    NEW DELHI: The Government is considering the option of handing over operations of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) to BSNL through an agreement, instead of pursuing a merger route, a source privy to the development said.

    A final call on this is likely to be taken in a month's time.

    The source said the option of handing over debt-laden MTNL's operations to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) through an agreement is being looked into. The source said that given MTNL's high debt, a merger with BSNL was not a favourable option.

    Once the decision is taken, the proposal would be placed before the Committee of Secretaries, and thereafter taken to the Cabinet.

    Amid mounting financial woes, MTNL this week informed in a statutory filing that it is unable to make interest payment to certain bondholders “due to insufficient funds”.

    “The second semi annual interest with regard to 7.59 per cent MTNL's bond series…Is due on July 20, 2024. As per the structured payment mechanism of Tripartite agreement (TPA) signed among MTNL, Department of Telecom and Beacon Trusteeship Ltd, MTNL has to fund the semi-annual interest into the Escrow account with adequate amount 10 days before the due date,” it said.

    In view of the provisions of TPA, it is informed that due to insufficient funds, MTNL could not fund the Escrow account with adequate amount, the corporation said in the BSE filing.

    While MTNL offers services in Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL runs all operations (except Delhi and Mumbai).

    Even as private telcos like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have scaled their subscriber tally in past months capitalising on Indian users' massive appetite for data and voice services, the customer base of MTNL has been dwindling – from just 4.66 million (wireless and wireline) in January-March 2023 to 4.1 million a year later.

    MTNL's losses mounted to Rs 3,267.5 crore in FY24 from Rs 2,915.1 crore in FY23.

    Revenue from operations in last fiscal year was Rs 798.56 crore, down 14.6 per cent from a year ago.

    Previous article
    Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’; terms move ‘negative politics’
    Next article
    Direct tax mop-up rises 20 pc to Rs 5.74 lakh cr on higher corporateadvance tax
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Costly vegetables push retail inflation to 4-month high

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation...

    STL gets shareholders, creditors nod for global services business demerger

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Optical and digital solutions company Sterlite Technologies...

    D-Mart’s Q1 net profit rises 17.5 pc to Rs 774 cr

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates...

    Domestic investors infuse USD 638 mn in realty sector in Apr-Jun, up 5 times annually: Vestian

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agecnies NEW DELHI: Domestic investors pumped USD 637.9 million in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Costly vegetables push retail inflation to 4-month high

    Pak Finance Minister Aurangzeb says new IMF deal to help country’s...

    STL gets shareholders, creditors nod for global services business demerger