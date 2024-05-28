Priyanka Chopra jets to Australia for upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ with toddler Malti

Priyanka Chopra jets off to Australia to shoot her upcoming film ‘The Bluff' alongside daughter Malti

Leading bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently flew to Australia with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas to commence filming for her next Hollywood project titled ‘The Bluff'. Produced by acclaimed studio AGBO and streaming giant Amazon MGM Studios, the upcoming movie will see Priyanka essay the role of a former female pirate.

In an Instagram reel shared recently, the actor expressed her excitement about starting the shoot in Australia. She referred to her toddler Malti as the ‘best travel partner' while landing in the country. Details about the storyline indicate that ‘The Bluff' is set in the 19th century Caribbean and will follow the character played by Priyanka as she strives to protect her family from dangers arising from her mysterious past.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, who has also co-written it alongside Joe Ballarini, the film promises an engaging adventure set on the high seas. Priyanka will also serve as one of the producers alongside Anthony and Joe Russo, known for producing her award winning show ‘Citadel'. Upon completion, ‘The Bluff' is slated for a direct release on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

Shooting abroad with young children can definitely be challenging but Priyanka seems to be making the most of quality family time even while dedicating herself to work. Audience can't wait to see what this diverse project has in store and more power to the actor for successfully balancing her professional commitments along with motherhood.