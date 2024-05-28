back to top
Deepika Padukone Shines as Face of Cartier's Stunning Nature Sauvage High Jewelry Collection

Deepika Padukone Shines as Face of Cartier's Latest High Jewelry Collection

The renowned French luxury brand Cartier has revealed its new Nature Sauvage High Jewelry line, starring superstar Deepika Padukone in their promotional campaign. In the 15-second commercial, Padukone dazzles in five unique ensembles, each paired with statement pieces from Cartier's animal-inspired collection.

Since being named a global brand ambassador last year, Padukone has effortlessly represented Cartier's glamour and expertise in fine jewelry design. Her latest role sees the actor radiating confidence as she models diamonds and gemstones transformed into graphics celebrating wildlife.

Already generating buzz online, fans have praised Padukone's commanding screen presence and ability to showcase intricate craftsmanship through graceful movements. Her fans also expressed hopes to see the star take on more projects that highlight her poise and elegance.

One of Padukone's favorites from the range is the Koaga necklace, drawing inspiration from zebras through stylized lines and a vibrant rubellite hanging pendant. When asked about the collection recently, she commented on enjoying how various animals come to life through the designs' contrasting blacks and whites.

Cartier leverages Padukone's widespread popularity in and beyond to captivate new audiences with their high jewelry launches. With her dedication to accurately representing the brand's vision, the actor continues to attract notice on a global scale. This latest campaign is sure to enthral jewelry aficionados with its imaginative representations of the natural .

Priyanka Chopra jets to Australia for upcoming film 'The Bluff' with toddler Malti
SpiceJet rebuts Rs 1,300 crore damage claims by KAL Airways, Kalanithi Maran
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

