Jennifer Lopez highlights both promise and perils of AI in ‘Atlas'

Renowned singer and actor Jennifer Lopez opened up about her views on artificial intelligence and the timely themes addressed in her new Netflix science fiction film ‘Atlas' during a recent premiere event. Lopez plays the role of Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst who joins forces with an AI system to save humanity from an artificial intelligence uprising in the film.

Speaking to media at the Los Angeles screening, Lopez commented on how the movie skillfully depicts both the potential advantages as well as alarming downsides of advanced AI technologies. She noted that while AI could progress in beneficial ways if responsibly managed, it also enables harmful manipulation and exploitation as shown in some storylines.

The multi-talented star recounted her own unsettling encounters with AI overreach in the past. Lopez expressed dismay over ads utilizing digitally altered photos of her face to sell products without consent. Such practices underscore the need for appropriate oversight and ethical guidelines relating to AI and facial recognition.

Her co-star Sterling K. Brown, who essays a military officer in Atlas, praised Lopez's diligence and commitment on set. Brown recalled engaging in thoughtful discussions with Lopez between filming scenes about her illustrious career highlights as well as stories regarding other successful celebrities from the past.

Overall, Lopez asserted that Atlas does credit to raising awareness about the sobering dangers of unrestrained AI development through its entertaining yet insightful sci-fi narrative. She hopes the film will encourage constructive dialogue and policy reforms concerning this impactfultechnology shaping current and future societies.