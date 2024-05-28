How quickly can the human body become dehydrated in intense summer heat?

“Beating the Summer Heat: How Dehydration Strikes Quickly”

As the scorching Indian summer temperatures continue to rise, many are finding themselves feeling parched much faster than expected. But just how rapidly can our body waters deplete in the heat? Dr. Amit Gupta, an internal medicine expert from City Care Hospital, provides valuable insight into this important health issue.

Our bodies work hard to regulate temperature when the mercury soars, causing heavy sweating. However, when fluid loss outpaces intake, dehydration sets in quickly. Believe it or not, strenuous physical activity in the sweltering outdoors can drain our reserves in just half an hour. Even indoor tasks or certain medications combined with humidity pose risks.

Some are more vulnerable than others to becoming dehydrated. Children, seniors and those exposed to extreme heat for long periods like outdoor workers require extra caution. Surprisingly, symptoms may present within only 30 minutes for those engaged in exertion under the sun.

Luckily, with awareness and simple precautions, we can stay cool and hydrated. Dr. Gupta recommends drinking water regularly before thirst strikes and monitoring urine color. Clear is good but dark may signal trouble. Replenishing lost electrolytes with sports drinks is also wise. Listen to your body and seek help promptly if nausea, dizziness or other signs emerge.

By keeping hydration a priority even on mildly warm days and avoiding excess heat exposure, Indian summers no longer need to drain us so quickly. Small adjustments can go a long way in keeping safe from this sneaky threat as temperatures soar.