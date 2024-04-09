Prince Harry Asks Meghan to Join Him in the UK to Rebuild family Ties

Harry Hopes to Heal Rift with UK Family Visit, Asks Meghan to Join

Prince Harry is looking forward to travelling to the UK this spring in hopes of improving relationships with loved ones. An inside source says the duke has asked his wife Meghan Markle to accompany him for support.

Harry is scheduled to be in London this May for the Invictus Games. As the event's patron, his attendance is expected. However, the trip also presents an opportunity for Harry to reconnect with family elsewhere.

According to a GB News insider, Harry told Meghan “I don't want to do this alone.” He reportedly asked her to join him on outings related to the Paralympic-style tournament for wounded veterans. Allegedly, Harry doesn't wish to keep taking solo trips to Britain.

The source further stated that both Harry and Meghan previously considered bringing their children Archie and Lilibet with them. However, ongoing security issues led Meghan to back out of the UK plans. Safety fears stem from Harry losing a court case over police protection in London.

Whether Meghan and the kids ultimately travel alongside Harry remains uncertain. Much appears to be happening privately to resolve tensions. Both brothers hope the visit could mark a fresh start, though only time will tell if damaged bonds can fully heal.

With optimism and family support, Prince Harry seems determined to make the most of his upcoming Britain excursion. But lasting reconciliation may require addressing the protection problems keeping his loved ones away.