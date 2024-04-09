Greek region faces challenges after deadly floods transform valley to lake

A once fertile valley in northern Greece is now a vast lake, stirring up debate on how to balance farming and flood control after deadly storms killed dozens last year. The floodwaters that engulfed thousands of hectares of cotton, wheat and pistachio farms in Thessaly have left a landscape few could have imagined.

Farmers who lost generations of work rebuilding the soil now struggle with an uncertain future. While draining the new lake could help recovery, others warn it could worsen droughts. Long term plans are needed to help the region adapt to climate extremes while protecting livelihoods.

Thessaly has relied on cotton for decades but pumping groundwater to irrigate the thirsty crop may now deplete reserves. Alternative crops requiring less water could help in coming years. Meanwhile some impacted flee seeking work, yet others remain with the hope recovery may reopen pastures and fields.

As residents weigh hard choices for their families and region, the natural habitat now attracts fascinating visitors like pelicans to a landscape in flux. How Thessaly balances development with sustainability will impact its farming communities for generations to come. The lessons learned could also help other regions prepare for climate shocks yet to come.