Another Indian Student Found Dead in Ohio, 11th such tragic case involving an international learner this year

In a deeply unfortunate turn of events, officials have confirmed the death of yet another Indian student in Ohio, US. 25-year old Mohammed Abdul Arfath from Hyderabad was pursuing his Masters degree at Cleveland State University but had been missing for over 3 weeks. Despite intensive search efforts by authorities and the Indian Embassy, the young student was discovered deceased.

Mohammed was enrolled at Cleveland State University since 2023 but had not been seen or heard from since mid-March, sparking major concern for his safety and well-being. The Indian Embassy launched an investigation working closely with local law enforcement and Arfath's desperate family. Unfortunately, after almost 3 weeks without any clues, Mohammed was found dead bringing an end to the troubling case.

In a statement, the Embassy expressed their immense sorrow and condolences to the grieving family back in India. This marks the 11th such tragic incident involving an Indian national studying abroad in Ohio alone this year. Last week, 23-year old Uma Satya Sai Gadde from Andhra Pradesh was also found deceased in mysterious circumstances in Cleveland.

While the causes of these unfortunate deaths still remain unclear, they have triggered serious worry among international students and parents. The frequent occurrences over a short time period are also being viewed with suspicion by some. Authorities continue to investigate for more answers in both cases. Our thoughts remain with the victims and their families during this devastating time.