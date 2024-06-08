Pride Month Dawns Amid Ongoing mpox Concerns, But Vaccines Offer Hope: The LGBTQ+ Community Celebrates Pride, Embraces Resilience Amid Public Health Challenges

As summer Pride celebrations kick off across the country this month, health officials are reminding attendees that the mpox virus continues to pose a risk. While case numbers have declined since last year's major outbreak, experts warn the potential for community spread remains if more people at high risk do not receive vaccination.

Certain members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially gay and bisexual men, have accounted for the vast majority of mpox infections to date according to epidemiological data. The virus is known to spread through close physical contact, including sexual activity. With many Pride events hosting large crowds and social gatherings, health authorities stress the need for vaccination uptake within vulnerable populations.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is partnering with local organizations hosting Pride events to promote awareness and access to mpox vaccinations. Officials will distribute educational materials about symptoms and transmission, while connecting interested individuals to nearby vaccination centers. Almost 90% of reported cases so far have been among unvaccinated men, underscoring how the shots can help curb spread.

While overall case numbers have declined significantly from last summer's peak, authorities say even small increases could ignite new outbreaks if left unaddressed. Vaccination provides strong protection against infection and reduces severity for those who do get sick. It also gives peace of mind to enjoy community celebrations without unnecessary worry. Health experts maintain that with concerted vaccination efforts, the mpox risk need not overshadow Pride month festivities and the freedoms they represent. Their message – get vaccinated and get protected.