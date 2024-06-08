back to top
Indian Startups Garner $97 Million in Funding: Fibe, Astrotalk Among this Week’s Fundraising Success Stories

The past week saw Indian startups rake in a total of $97 million across 10 funding deals, though the amount marked a 55% decline from the $217 million secured in the previous period.

Leading the way was the lending sector, with fintech player Fibe headlining after raising $65.5 million in its Series E round led by marquee investors. The round, which was part of a larger funding, highlighted continuing interest in the growing digital lending space.

Overall, three enterprises in the emerging domain combined to bag $12 million, underscoring ongoing support for solutions.

Seed investments also dropped significantly, falling 67% to just $3 million for the period. However, secondary deals flourished as demonstrated by investments into high-profile names.

For instance, global investors doubled down on eyewear retailer Lenskart through a $200 million secondary transaction. Meanwhile, early-stage funding rounds were completed by startups tackling areas like climate, hyperlocal services and healthcare.

While the primary infusions slowed, secondary deals and completion of initial rounds ensured ongoing activity in 's bustling startup landscape despite other macroeconomic challenges. Going forward, stakeholders will hope for renewed momentum as the ecosystem's digital transformations press ahead.

