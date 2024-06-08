back to top
Udhampur Girl Tops Jammu Division In JKBOSE Class 12th Exam In Science Stream

UDHAMPUR, June 8: Mahika Pandoh, a resident of Udhampur district, topped the  division in  Jammu and State Board of School (JKBOSE) class 12th (science stream) examinations with 98.4% marks.

While talking to news agency, she thanked her parents for supporting and motivating her.
“I have got 492 out of 500 marks. It made me happy as my hard work paid off. My parents have supported me. They used to motivate me whenever I got lower marks,” Pandoh said.
She said that to get good marks, hard work is not enough but one has to do smark work and be consistent. She said that giving full focus while studying is important, adding that when it is not possible to give full focus it is better to go out for a stroll and engage in a physical sport like badminton to refresh one's mind.
She said that she wants to become a doctor.
Her mother Anjali Gupta said that her daughter getting a top mark in the exam is a happy moment for the family.
“It is a happy moment for us parents. She has recently qualified for the NEET exam. She has scored well in that exam,” Anjali Gupta said.
Advising other parents, she said that if a girl has the support of their parents, she can achieve whatever she wants.
The JKBOSE announced the combined annual class 12 results on Friday, with a 74 per cent overall pass rate in  Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the details, the overall pass percentage includes 77 per cent of female students and 72 per cent of male students, with females securing the top positions in all streams.
Officials said that a total of 93,340 students were enrolled for the exam, of which 69,385 were declared successful. Out of those who were declared successful, 25,435 students secured Distinction, 33,437 got First Division, 10,318 Second Division, and 195 students managed Third Division. (Agencies)

