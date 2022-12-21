Prez inaugurates PNB’s revamped branch at President’s Estate

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank, revamped its President’s Estate branch situated within the premises

of Rashtrapati Bhawan. The branch was inaugurated by Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu in the august presence of Union

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman. Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad; Secretary of

DFS, Shri Vivek Joshi; Joint Secretary DFS & PNB’s Nominee Director, Shri Pankaj Sharma and MD & CEO of PNB, Shri Atul Kumar Goel

were also present on the occasion. Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu expressed, “It gives me pleasure to inaugurate

renovated building of the President’s Estate branch of Punjab National Bank which has a rich history.

I hope that this branch will adequately serve the banking needs of people. I wish this branch success in its future endeavors.”

PNB assures one of the best banking service delivery, infrastructure, and a strong branch network of 10,000 plus in the

country, enabling seamless customer service and ready access to a diverse range of tailor-made financial products to more than 18

crores customers across the country.