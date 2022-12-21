Greenply demonstrates its commitment and care towards contractors’ & carpenters’ community

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Greenply Industries Limited, one of India’s largest interior infrastructure brands with over 30 years of

experience in manufacturing a comprehensive range of plywood, block boards, decorative veneers, flush doors, and other allied

products, places a significant emphasis on the health and safety of its local community of carpenters and contractors.

Showing care and responsibilities towards the environment and its stakeholders is one of key brand ethos of the organization

and Greenply has been regularly undertaking various initiatives for the same, be it product innovation on zero emission (E-0) or

programmes on health and wellbeing for its stakeholders.

Greenply believes that the contractors’ and the carpenters’ community are an integral part of this industry, and it has

undertaken various initiatives towards the betterment of the community by recognizing their relentless contribution in this sector.

The E-0 product innovation of Greenply is also largely directed towards health and wellbeing of the carpenters and

contractors.

As they spent most of the time with plywood during its application for interiors, the community is mostly exposed to harmful

emission gases from the material and are prone to various health hazards. The zero-emission plywood (E-0) provides safety to

the community by reducing formaldehyde emission to zero.

The E-0 innovation has reached over 1 million households and Greenply continues to build on the awareness amongst its

stakeholder through multiple touch points. As an effort towards environment sustainability, Greenply has successfully acquired

the FSC® – FM (Forest Management) Certification from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) for its plantations in Tizit,

Nagaland.

This certification addresses to maintain ecological harmony and provides an assurance to consumers that the products they

purchase is sourced sustainably. Greenply strives to make a difference in the lives of the contractor community through the

implementation of various CSR programs that have helped make positive impacts mainly in the areas of healthcare, education,

and social relief.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries, said, ""At Greenply, we've

always believed in sustainable growth and valued those who make it possible. We believe it is our responsibility to provide

opportunities and support to the carpenters and contractors affiliated with Greenply throughout India so that they may

continue to strive and advance.

Bringing attention to the contributions of the carpenter community and their hard work by providing them with medical,

educational, and other support is consistent with our core values of care and inclusive growth."