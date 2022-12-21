Greenply demonstrates its commitment and care towards contractors’ & carpenters’ community

NL Correspondent
Jammu Tawi: Greenply Industries Limited, one of India’s largest interior infrastructure brands with over 30 years of
experience in manufacturing a comprehensive range of plywood, block boards, decorative veneers, flush doors, and other allied
products, places a significant emphasis on the health and safety of its local community of carpenters and contractors.
Showing care and responsibilities towards the environment and its stakeholders is one of key brand ethos of the organization
and Greenply has been regularly undertaking various initiatives for the same, be it product innovation on zero emission (E-0) or
programmes on health and wellbeing for its stakeholders.
Greenply believes that the contractors’ and the carpenters’ community are an integral part of this industry, and it has
undertaken various initiatives towards the betterment of the community by recognizing their relentless contribution in this sector.
The E-0 product innovation of Greenply is also largely directed towards health and wellbeing of the carpenters and
contractors.
As they spent most of the time with plywood during its application for interiors, the community is mostly exposed to harmful
emission gases from the material and are prone to various health hazards. The zero-emission plywood (E-0) provides safety to
the community by reducing formaldehyde emission to zero.
The E-0 innovation has reached over 1 million households and Greenply continues to build on the awareness amongst its
stakeholder through multiple touch points. As an effort towards environment sustainability, Greenply has successfully acquired
the FSC® – FM (Forest Management) Certification from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) for its plantations in Tizit,
Nagaland.
This certification addresses to maintain ecological harmony and provides an assurance to consumers that the products they
purchase is sourced sustainably. Greenply strives to make a difference in the lives of the contractor community through the
implementation of various CSR programs that have helped make positive impacts mainly in the areas of healthcare, education,
and social relief.
Speaking about the initiative, Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries, said, ""At Greenply, we've
always believed in sustainable growth and valued those who make it possible. We believe it is our responsibility to provide
opportunities and support to the carpenters and contractors affiliated with Greenply throughout India so that they may
continue to strive and advance.
Bringing attention to the contributions of the carpenter community and their hard work by providing them with medical,
educational, and other support is consistent with our core values of care and inclusive growth."
