Prevent cardiac ailments through zero oil cooking technique

The alarming rise in heart ailments among people, particularly at a younger age, has become a cause for concern in India. It has been estimated that the average age of a heart patient in India is at least 10 years less than the world average. Approximately one in three deaths in India is attributed to cardiovascular diseases. Amidst this health crisis, a revolutionary solution has been proposed by SAAOL – Zero-Oil Cooking.

Oil, long considered a staple ingredient in cooking, has been linked to various health concerns, particularly cardiovascular diseases. High in triglycerides, calories, and fats, consumption of oil can lead to clogged arteries and increased risk of heart ailments. Recognizing the urgent need for a healthier alternative, the concept of zero oil cooking has been pioneered as a solution to combat heart disease and promote overall well-being.

Contrary to popular belief, oil contributes little to the taste of food. Natural foods like rice, wheat, pulses, fruits, and vegetables provide essential fats without the added risks associated with oils. SAAOL has developed a wide range of zero oil recipes that not only prioritize health but also retain the delicious flavors and textures of traditional dishes.

Through meticulous research and innovation, a comprehensive menu for 50 days has been created, featuring two different items for breakfast, three to four for lunch and dinner, and various afternoon snacks, all prepared without a drop of oil.

With over 1000 different zero oil recipes available on SAAOL's YouTube channel and cookbooks, individuals have access to a diverse array of healthy and flavorful meal options. Moreover, adopting zero oil cooking not only benefits personal health but also proves to be cost-effective, as money saved from oil purchases can be redirected towards other essentials.

The efforts to promote zero oil cooking have garnered widespread attention and acclaim, as evidenced by a one-minute viral video produced by SAAOL that has amassed 200 million views. This serves as a testament to the growing desire for healthier eating habits in India. Additionally, a dedicated YouTube channel has been established– SAAOL Zero Oil Cooking to further disseminate knowledge and inspire individuals to embrace this transformative culinary approach.

Zero oil cooking has emerged as a beacon of hope in the fight against heart disease in India. By making simple yet impactful changes to our dietary habits, we can safeguard our health, reduce the burden of cardiovascular ailments, and embark on a journey towards a healthier, happier future.

– Dr Bimal Chhajer, Director, SAAOL Heart Centre