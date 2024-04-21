back to top
Students With 4-Year Bachelor's Degrees, 75% Marks Can Directly Pursue PhD: UGC

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 21: Students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for NET and pursue PhD, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

To pursue a PhD with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the candidates will require a minimum of 75 per cent marks or equivalent grades in their four-year undergraduate course.
So far, a candidate for the Eligibility Test (NET) needed a master's degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.
“The candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly pursue PhD and appear for NET. Such candidates are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a PhD irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor's degree,” Kumar said.
“The candidates having passed a four-year or eight-semester bachelor's degree programme should have a minimum of 75 pc marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed,” the UGC chairman said.
A relaxation of five per cent marks or its equivalent grade may be allowed for those belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, economically weaker sections and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the UGC from time to time, he added. (Agencies)

Emraan Hashmi Shooting For 'Ground Zero' In Jammu And Kashmir
