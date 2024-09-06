back to top
    President to attend diamond jubilee convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Indore, Sep 6: President Droupadi Murmu will attend the diamond jubilee convocation of Indore’s Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on September 19, an official said on Friday.

    The president will arrive on a two-day visit to the state on September 18, he said.

    On the first day of her visit she will meet traditional weavers at the state government’s Mrignayani Emporium.

    On 19th, Murmu will visit the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, and also attend the university convocation.

    The university, established by the state government in 1964, is completing 60 years this year.

    Chief Secretary Veera Rana reviewed preparations for the President’s visit, officials said.

    R G Kar: BJP holds ‘chakka jam’ for an hour, Bengal govt employees take out rally
    Haryana polls: Cong’s CEC deliberates on candidates with 1st list expected soon
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

