    Haryana polls: Cong's CEC deliberates on candidates with 1st list expected soon
    India

    Haryana polls: Cong’s CEC deliberates on candidates with 1st list expected soon

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 6: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress met here on Friday to finalise the party candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, with sources saying the first list of nominees could be out “very soon”.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, All Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria and former chief minister of the state Bhupinder Singh Hooda, among others, attended the meeting.

    On the possibility of any MP contesting the polls, Babaria said after the meeting, “To date, no MP has been permitted to contest Assembly elections.”

    Asked about Vinesh Phogat contesting the polls, Babaria said, “I think it has been decided that she will contest from Julana.”

    Of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, the CEC has cleared the candidates' names for 66. However, the Congress is yet to release any list.

    The names of candidates for the remaining 24 seats are being deliberated upon by a sub-committee that includes the likes of Babaria, T S Singhdeo and Ajay Maken.

    The Congress is also engaged in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)for the Haryana polls, with hard bargaining going on from both sides.

    The Congress has been engaged in hectic consultations over the last few days to explore the possibility of an alliance with the AAP for the Haryana polls, even as some of its leaders have expressed reservations over a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

    The sources said the Hooda faction of the grand old party and some other leaders are opposed to a seat-sharing deal with the AAP. According to these leaders, Kejriwal's party does not have much ground in Haryana.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

