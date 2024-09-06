back to top
    R G Kar: BJP holds ‘chakka jam’ for an hour, Bengal govt employees take out rally

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kolkata, Sep 6: In continuing protests following the rape and murder of a woman doctor in a state hospital last month, vehicular traffic movement was disrupted across West Bengal Friday in response to a state-wide “Chakka jam” (road blockade) call given by the BJP.

    BJP activists blocked roads in various points in Kolkata and various districts for an hour demanding justice for the woman and the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also holds the and home department portfolios.

    As part of the protest that began at 1 pm, BJP workers burnt tyres at multiple locations and shouted slogans.

    In Kolkata, protesters blocked roads in areas like Esplanade, Shyambazar, Lake Town, VIP Road, Salt Lake, Karunamoyee, Behala, Dunlop More and Rajpur in and around Kolata, as vehicles were stranded for hours till late afternoon in various thoroughfares of north-central parts of the city.

    Similar protests were held in Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman and Paschim Medinpur districts, causing brief disruption to traffic movement.

    A BJP spokesperson said, “In protest against continuing atrocities on women, the most recent and glaring example being the R G Kar incident, our activists blocked roads in every region of the state and they were actively supported by common people.”

    Hours later, members of the Coordination Committee of state government employees marched in a rally from College Square to Shyambazar demanding that all those involved in the be identified, arrested and given exemplary punishment.

    The Committee members, belonging to Left parties, also decried the alleged attempt by the hospital and police to tamper with evidence at the scene of crime after the incident.

    Several protests had been held in the past by the party, including one by its women's wing.

     

