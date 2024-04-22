back to top
President Of India Confirms 24 Officers Of AGMUT Cadre In IPS

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 22: President of has confirmed twenty-four Indian Police Service (IPS) Officers on the cadre of .
“In exercise of powers conferred by Rule-3A of the Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, the President of India is pleased to confirm the following officers of the Indian Police Service borne on the cadre of AGMUT, in the Indian Police Service with effect from the date mentioned against their name,” a notification issued reads.

The officers include Devesh Chandra Srivastava (1995 batch); Narendra Singh Bundela (1998 batch); Uttam Chand (2002 batch); Atul Kumar Goel, (2004 batch); Bhim Sen Tuti, (2004 batch); Sunil Gupta (2007 batch); Vivek Gupta (2007 batch); Devinder Arya (2008 batch); Tejinder Singh (2008 batch); Abdul Jabbar (2008 batch); Udaya Bhaskar Billa (2008 batch); Imtiaz Ismail Parray (2009 batch); Mishra Shailendra Kumar Rajesh, (2009 batch); Rahul Malik, (2009 batch); Priyanka (2009 batch); Ms Sargun (2012 batch); Sandeep (2012 batch); Gurinderpal Singh (2013 batch); Amritpal Singh (2014 batch); G V Sundeep Chakravarthy (2014 batch); Sheema Nabi Qasba (2016 batch); P D Nitya (2016 batch); Anurag Dwivedi (2020 batch) and Manish (2020batch).

