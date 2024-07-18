back to top
Search
    Latest NewsPresident Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’: White House
    Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

    President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’: White House

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    MILWAUKEE (US), Jul 18: US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, the White House said on Thursday.
    “Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
    Biden will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation, she said.
    The president was scheduled to speak at the Unidos event in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.
    “His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth,” the White House said.
    The president’s physician, Dr Kevin O’Connor, said that Biden “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise”.
    The president felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus, he said.
    “Given this, the president will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending,” the doctor said. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Does Drinking Palm Sugar Really Help Release Excess Body Heat in Summers? Experts Weigh In
    Next article
    Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Shrine
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, others in bank loan fraud case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday...

    CBI questions 3 students from AIIMS-Patna in NEET-UG paper leak case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18: The CBI has questioned three...

    Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Shrine

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 18: A fresh batch of 4,383 pilgrims...

    Terrorists Attack Army Camp in J&K’s Doda, Two Jawans Injured

    Northlines Northlines -
    In the early hours of Thursday, an encounter broke...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ryan Reynolds gives up paycheck to bring Deadpool vision to life

    ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, others in bank...

    How Veteran Producer Ramesh Taurani Discovered Shahid Kapoor Before His Iconic...