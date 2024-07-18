back to top
    Does Drinking Palm Sugar Really Help Release Excess Body Heat in Summers? Experts Weigh In

    Date:

    Does Palm Sugar Really Help ‘Instantly Release Excess Body Heat' in Summers?

    With summer temperatures rising steadily across the country, many of us are looking for natural remedies to help keep cool. One familiar folk remedy that has recently gained traction online is the suggestion that consuming palm sugar can instantly release excess body heat. But is there any truth to this claim? Let's take a closer look at the science.

    Palm sugar, also known as arenga or gula aren, is a traditional sweetener extracted from various palm tree species. It is nutrient-dense, containing minerals like potassium, magnesium and iron. As summer arrives, managing fluid and electrolyte balance becomes crucial to avoid issues like dehydration. Some indicates palm sugar could offer hydration support through its mineral composition.

    The theory behind palm sugar releasing heat stems from its proposed ‘mildly alkaline' effects. As a natural sweetener, it also lacks the dramatic blood sugar spikes of refined alternatives. However, when it comes to instantly lowering body temperature, experts advise consuming palm sugar as part of an overall hydration strategy rather than viewing it as a standalone remedy. Pairing it with sufficient water intake and cooling foods can maximize any potential benefits.

    While regular palm sugar intake may provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties with long-term management of hyperacidity, claims of instant excess heat release lack robust evidence. More research is still needed. However, replacing refined sugars with palm sugar on hot days could support overall wellness when balanced with other elements of a hydrating summer diet. Just remember – moderation is key for optimal as excessive sugar intake remains inadvisable.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

