back to top
Search
    Amarnath YatraAnother Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Shrine
    Amarnath YatraJammuJammu Kashmir

    Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Shrine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 18: A fresh batch of 4,383 pilgrims left a base camp here for the Amarnath shrine in south Himalayas early Thursday, officials said.

    The 21st batch of pilgrims, which included 1,086 women and eight children, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a convoy of 157 vehicles at 3.15 am, they said.
    While the 2,682 pilgrims will be reaching Pahalgam to undertake the yatra from the traditional 48-km route in Anantnag district, the rest of 1,701 pilgrims have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
    The yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

    Previous article
    President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’: White House
    Next article
    Small town Kannadiga’s triumph as India’s first Miss Universal Petite winner
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, others in bank loan fraud case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday...

    CBI questions 3 students from AIIMS-Patna in NEET-UG paper leak case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18: The CBI has questioned three...

    President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’: White House

    Northlines Northlines -
    MILWAUKEE (US), Jul 18: US President Joe Biden has...

    Terrorists Attack Army Camp in J&K’s Doda, Two Jawans Injured

    Northlines Northlines -
    In the early hours of Thursday, an encounter broke...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ryan Reynolds gives up paycheck to bring Deadpool vision to life

    ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, others in bank...

    How Veteran Producer Ramesh Taurani Discovered Shahid Kapoor Before His Iconic...