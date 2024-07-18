Small town Kannadiga’s triumph as India’s first Miss Universal Petite winner

Kannadiga Doctor Wins First Miss Universal Petite Crown for India

Dr. Shruti Hegde from Hubli, Karnataka has shown that it is possible to balance a medical career with passion for pageantry. In a remarkable achievement, she became the first Indian to win the Miss Universal Petite title, cementing her place in the country's beauty pageant history.

The Miss Universal Petite competition held annually in Florida, USA focuses on empowering shorter women. Shruti's success at this international platform has brought pride and attention to India. Juggling long hospital hours with intensive training was not easy but her dedication and support from her mother helped her navigate both worlds.

In 2018, Shruti ventured into pageantry by participating in a local contest which she won. This opened her eyes to new learning opportunities for character development. However, major health issues in 2019-2020 related to ovarian and uterine tumors halted her progress for two years during recovery. Undeterred, she bounced back with determination after overcoming the medical challenges.

Through hours spent on grooming aspects like speech, dressing and catwalk under expertise, Shruti sharpened her skills. Financial sponsorship for costumes was also crucial as the expenses can run into lakhs. A turning point was when she achieved second runner up in an India pageant in 2023, gaining recognition and backers.

In addition to the pageant circuit, Shruti has started receiving acting offers in films and TV serials since last year. Two recent Kannada movies saw her taking up roles exploring socially relevant themes. The experiences have motivated her to consider pursuing a full-fledge career in the industry alongside medicine.

Truly, Shruti Hegde's inspiring accomplishment celebrates women empowerment and living dreams despite the odds. It will encourage many more small-town girls to chase their ambitions with confidence.