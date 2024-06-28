Pre-monsoon rainfall leads to waterlogging woes in many parts of Gurugram

The city of Gurugram witnessed heavy downpour throughout Thursday night as the early effects of monsoon rainfall arrived. Several parts of the city, especially low-lying residential localities, saw waterlogging issues emerge. Locals took to social media to share images and videos of streets and housing society premises becoming submerged under rainwater. Key affected areas included Greenwood City, Ardee City, Sectors 21 and 23, Caterpuri, Palam Vihar and Bhim Nagar.

The downpour made movement difficult for many residents, with vehicles getting stuck in rainwater in some places. Children were unable to go to school and some people faced difficulties reaching their workplaces due to flooded roads. Entry and exit gates of multiple housing societies also saw rainwater accumulation. The heavy rainfall caused garbage and debris on streets to flow into drainage lines, exacerbating the waterlogging problems faced.

As per data shared by the local administration, Sohna tehsil received the highest rainfall of 82 mm overnight. Gurugram recorded 30 mm rainfall during this time period. Wazirabad also witnessed heavy rains, with 55 mm being recorded there. The lowest rainfall of 3 mm was noted in Pataudi area.

The pre-monsoon showers have highlighted ongoing issues related to urban flooding that Gurugram grapples with during the wet seasons each year. Local authorities will hope timely measures are taken to prepare drainage and other infrastructure for the heavier monsoon rainfall expected over the coming weeks. Commuters and residents faced difficulties yesterday but officials will need to ensure problems do not persist as monsoon gets underway fully.