Monsoon showers arrive in parts of Himachal Pradesh, more rain predicted
Monsoon showers arrive in parts of Himachal Pradesh, more rain predicted

By: Northlines

Date:

The monsoon clouds have arrived over parts of Pradesh, bringing some much-needed relief from the summer heat. According to the department, six districts of the state including Una, , Mandi, Kangra, Chamba and Hamirpur received moderate rainfall on June 27th as the monsoon season kicked off.

The Meteorological Department had earlier forecasted that the monsoon would reach Himachal on June 22nd. However, there was a slight delay as the rainy weather only reached parts of the state yesterday. Last year too, the monsoon was delayed by a couple of days before hitting the Himalayan region on June 24th.

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to intensify across more areas in the coming days. The meteorologists have issued an orange alert for isolated heavy downpours in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts from June 29th to 30th. Gusty winds up to 40 kmph are also likely to accompany these storms.

According to official data, Himachal saw below-normal rainfall in both May and June so far. While May recorded over 70% deficiency, the shortfall in June is currently around 53% compared to the typical precipitation amounts for this time of the year. The IMD expects the monsoon to be average for the state as a whole this season.

The recent showers have brought some relief after a rain-deficient summer. Further scattered rainfall over the next 24 hours and widespread precipitation from June 28th are poised to boost the moisture levels in Himachal's mountains and valleys. The region looks forward to a steady monsoon to replenish water sources and nourish the farm lands in the coming months.

Pre-monsoon rainfall leads to waterlogging woes in many parts of Gurugram
