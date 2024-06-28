back to top
Himachal Government Plans Major Investments in Tourism Infrastructure with Private Partners

The Pradesh government has ambitious plans to transform the state's sector through strategic partnerships with private investors. At a recent meeting with industry stakeholders, RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation emphasized the potential for sustainable development through public-private collaboration.

Bali outlined the government's commitment to leverage Himachal's natural beauty and peacefulness into economic opportunity. He noted that generating and self-employment in tourism could boost the state's . With safety and tranquility, the state appeals to visitors worldwide. However, maximizing this untapped potential requires harnessing private sector expertise and capital.

The gathering aimed to foster dialogue on partnership opportunities under an Asian Development Bank project. This project will establish world-class tourism facilities managed jointly with private operators. Attendees proposed innovative facility designs and operational models. Their valuable input will help structure public-private agreements benefiting both sides.

Senior officials including Principal Secretary Tourism Devesh Kumar and Director Tourism Mansi Sahay Thakur participated. Major hospitality brands like Taj, ITC, Mahindra and Oberoi signaled willingness to invest. Consultants from Deloitte and PwC also provided insights. With interest from private and financial stakeholders, the government is well-placed to develop sustainable infrastructure attracting high-spend travelers.

Collaborating with experienced industry players represents a promising new phase for Himachal's visitor economy. If realized responsibly, the shared vision of top-tier facilities can boost local welfare through job creation and revenue growth. With scenic natural assets and a committed development approach, the future appears bright for tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

