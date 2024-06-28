back to top
Monsoon Reaches Delhi, Says Indian Meteorological Department

New Delhi, Jun 28: The monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi after a long and severe heat spell in the city, the IMD announced on Friday.

In an official statement, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the entire Delhi region.
“The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 26 °N/65 °E, Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Kanpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Kheri, Moradabad, Dehradun, Una, Pathankot, , 33 °N/74 °E,” it added.
In the early hours of Friday, the monsoon's first rainfall lashed several parts of the capital, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas.
The Safdarjung station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am.
Last year, Delhi had welcomed the monsoon on June 26. In 2022, it arrived on June 30 and in 2021, on July 13. In 2020, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, according to the data. (Agencies)

Himachal Government Plans Major Investments in Tourism Infrastructure with Private Partners
Lok Sabha Adjourns For Day Amid Oppn Uproar Over NEET
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

