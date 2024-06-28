back to top
Search
HaryanaDairy Owner Gunned Down on Major Highway in Haryana's Sonepat District
HaryanaLatest NewsLead News

Dairy Owner Gunned Down on Major Highway in Haryana’s Sonepat District

By: Northlines

Date:

A dairy producer lost his life in a tragic incident of gun violence on one of 's major roadways over the weekend. The deceased, aged 42, operated a dairy in the capital region and resided there with his family.

According to reports, passersby noticed the man's vehicle parked in an unusual location near a village exit point on the multi-lane Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Sonepat district on Sunday evening. Upon further inspection, they sadly found him with fatal injuries inside the car.

Local authorities were immediately notified, and an investigation was launched to determine the sequence of events and motives. The deceased has been identified as a long-time area resident from a community in Delhi. Officials are now working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent such shocking acts from disrupting the peace in the region going forward.

Previous article
Canal water resumes in parts of 3 Punjab districts easing dependence on groundwater during paddy season
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Canal water resumes in parts of 3 Punjab districts easing dependence on groundwater during paddy season

Northlines Northlines -
Farmers across parts of Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla...

Major Opium Smuggling Syndicate Busted by Punjab Police

Northlines Northlines -
In a significant bust, the Punjab Police have intercepted...

Jharkhand HC Grants Bail To Ex-CM Hemant Soren In Money Laundering Case

Northlines Northlines -
Ranchi, Jun 28: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday...

TV actress Hina Khan reveals she is battling stage 3 breast cancer

Northlines Northlines -
Famous TV star Hina Khan, known for her role...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Canal water resumes in parts of 3 Punjab districts easing dependence...

Major Opium Smuggling Syndicate Busted by Punjab Police

Cancer Centers Warn Ongoing Drug Shortages Impact Treatment Nationwide