Dairy Owner Gunned Down on Major Highway in Haryana’s Sonepat District

A dairy producer lost his life in a tragic incident of gun violence on one of Haryana's major roadways over the weekend. The deceased, aged 42, operated a dairy business in the national capital region and resided there with his family.

According to reports, passersby noticed the man's vehicle parked in an unusual location near a village exit point on the multi-lane Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Sonepat district on Sunday evening. Upon further inspection, they sadly found him with fatal injuries inside the car.

Local authorities were immediately notified, and an investigation was launched to determine the sequence of events and motives. The deceased has been identified as a long-time area resident from a community in Delhi. Officials are now working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent such shocking acts from disrupting the peace in the region going forward.